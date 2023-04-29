Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.