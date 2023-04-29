Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

