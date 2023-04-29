CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CITIC Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

CITIC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Featured Stories

