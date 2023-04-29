Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

