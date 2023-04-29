Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,520,926 shares of company stock worth $227,955,287. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

