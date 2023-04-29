Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $613.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

