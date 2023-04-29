Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,919,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,261. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.