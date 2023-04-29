Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

