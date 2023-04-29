Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

