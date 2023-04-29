Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

