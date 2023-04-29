Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.12.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $132.81.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.9% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 170,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

