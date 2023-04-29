CoinField Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $74.52 million and approximately $2,627.58 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

