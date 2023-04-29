Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,371,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,130 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

