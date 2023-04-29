Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.