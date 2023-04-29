Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.40 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.54. 924,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,604. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

