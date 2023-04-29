Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

