Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 26th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 158.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $933.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

