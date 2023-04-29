Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.9 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

