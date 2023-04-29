Comparing Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -290.56% -151.63% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Energetics and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $1.31 million 409.17 -$5.77 million ($0.03) -84.67 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.46 $405.00 million $2.10 7.17

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Applied Energetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the business of development and manufacturing advanced high-performance lasers, advanced optical systems, high voltage electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for prospective defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen William McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

