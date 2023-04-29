Comparing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.19) -3.97 Valneva $380.73 million 1.72 -$150.96 million ($2.72) -3.47

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valneva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vigil Neuroscience and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 116.09%. Valneva has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.69%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -38.38% -36.59% Valneva -42.00% -94.25% -20.83%

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Valneva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

