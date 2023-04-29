Comparing Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) & The Competition

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.10 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.28 billion $5.13 million -6.81

Profitability

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 261.12%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

