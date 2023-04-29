Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

ET stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

