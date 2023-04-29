Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires Shares of 12,125 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,900,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 126,050.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

