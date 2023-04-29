Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires Shares of 4,738 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

