Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $3.42 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 361,944 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

