Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $25.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,912,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

