Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,307 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $420,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 647,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $171,152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

