Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.