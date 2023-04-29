Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes $239,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 41,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.