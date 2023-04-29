Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHD opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

