Conflux Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $912.69 million and $91.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00311587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00530062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00067789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00410210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,273,937 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,075,067.7932067 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33489869 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $188,675,660.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

