Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. VanEck Biotech ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.85% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

