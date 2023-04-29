Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

