Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.83 million.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 379,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.