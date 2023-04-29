Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 3.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

