Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 3,844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,256. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

