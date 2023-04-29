Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 3,577 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

