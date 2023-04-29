Country Club Bank GFN Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

