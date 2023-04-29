Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

