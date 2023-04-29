Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.