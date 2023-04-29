Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,133 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

