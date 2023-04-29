Country Club Bank GFN Sells 206 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.94 and a 200 day moving average of $345.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

