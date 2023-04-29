Covenant Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Covenant has a total market cap of $25.27 million and $16,636.61 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,555,690 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

