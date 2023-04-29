Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.14.

CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

