Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.77 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

