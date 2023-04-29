Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $62,045,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $46,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

