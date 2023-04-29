Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.
CROX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.
In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.
CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.
