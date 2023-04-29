Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

CROX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $19,301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $17,967,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

