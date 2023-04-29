Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,228.5 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

