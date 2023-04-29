CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.8 %

CTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 155,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

