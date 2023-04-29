CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.8 %

CTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 155,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

