CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.03 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Down 3.5 %

CTS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 313,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,345. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

